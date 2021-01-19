Deepika Padukone thinks Ranveer Singh's versatility is unmatched: The best we've had in a really long time.

In a recent interview, Deepika Padukone was asked what she thought of husband Ranveer Singh an actor and she did not hold back her praise. Read on to know more.

and husband invariably leave fans saying 'couple goals' when they share a picture on social media or appear together in public. The actors, who tied the knot in 2018, take Twitter and Instagram by storm every time they step out or post a photo or video. While their popularity scales up with each passing month, Ranveer and Deepika are also one of the top stars in the country today.

In a recent interview with Femina, Deepika was asked what she thought of husband Ranveer as an actor. The 'Chhapaak' actress did not hold back her praise and said that Ranveer is one of the best actors in the industry.

She said, "As an actor, he is probable the best we’ve had in a really long time; his versatility is unmatched. I don’t think there’s any actor in the current generation who has his versatility. Very often you still see the actor in the character, but, when you see Ranveer play a role, there is an absolute transformation and I haven’t seen that in a long time. Professionally, whatever he’s achieved is there for everybody to see... But, at a personal level, he is all heart, and his sense of humour, his achievements, his versatility, his warmth are obvious. But, beneath all of that though, he is extremely childlike. Ranveer still lives in a bubble and, if he had a choice, he’d continue living in that bubble: of just being untouched, innocent, and with lots of love to give."

Deepika added that though they discuss their films and take suggestions from each other on their work, the final decision lies with each of them. "I’ll talk about things that I’ve been offered and am considering, but, we do not interfere in one another’s professional decisions," Deepika said adding that they guide each other but at the end of the day,' the final decision is one’s own'."

Femina

