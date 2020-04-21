Deepika Padukone: This throwback PHOTO of the Chhapaak actress with Archana Puran Singh's son is pure gold

Deepika Padukone is a sight to behold as she poses for a picture with Ayushmaan Sethi, Archana Puran Singh's son on the sets of a show. Check out the throwback picture.

is someone who definitely does not need any introduction. The stunning beauty has been ruling the hearts of the audience for a decade and continues to do so even now. Her journey began in Bollywood with the 2008 movie Om Shanti Om and the rest is history. We definitely cannot forget her mesmerizing entry as the gorgeous Shanti in the reincarnation drama. Well, of course, the audience also loved her on-screen chemistry with which was seen again a few years later in Chennai Express and Happy New Year.

Over the past few years, Deepika has acted in numerous movies and garnered appreciation for her stellar performances in the same. And the best part is that she has experimented with multiple genres in her entire career span. Right from starring in romantic and period dramas to comedy, the actress has done it all. It is not only her acting prowess that has earned her a massive fan following, but it is her impeccable style sense too that should be accredited for the same. The gorgeous diva nails every kind of outfit that she wears with complete panache.

Be it a regal pantsuit or be it a sheer net saree, Deepika has aced every outfit like a pro! And we cannot move forward without having mentioned her ethereal appearances at the red carpet over the past few years. The best thing about the actress is that she always flashes her pretty smile whenever she attends any event or occasion. While speaking of the same, we have come across a throwback picture of Deepika in which she can be seen posing for a picture with Archana Puran Singh’s son Ayushmaan Sethi. This picture has been clicked at the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show to which Deepika always pays a visit whenever a new movie of hers is on the verge of release.

Check out the picture below:

[PIC] Deepika Padukone with Ayushmaan Sethi (Archana Puran Singh'a son) on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show yesterday "Dream come true, all over again. I didn't think it was possible to love you anymore than I already did, but after this my love for you has only grown" pic.twitter.com/HleCOQSkPf — Deepika Padukone FC (DeepikaPFC) December 12, 2019

As we can see in the picture, the actress is seen wearing pink co-ords with white polka dots all over it. Deepika wears a large pair of stone-studded earrings that perfectly match her entire outfit. She lets down her wavy hair as usual while posing for the picture. As usual, her makeup game is on point as she opts for eyeliner-rimmed eyes and a pink lip color. The two of them are all smiles while posing for the camera. Yet again, the stunning diva doles out major fashion goals by perfectly slaying this casual outfit.

On the personal front, Deepika Padukone is married to and needless to say, they make for the most adorable couple of the Bollywood film industry. The two stars got married in 2018 and are considered the epitome of true love by many. Right now, both of them are enjoying their quarantine break amidst the lockdown period that has been imposed across the country because of the Coronavirus outbreak. Right from cooking food together to indulging in fun banters, the power couple has been enjoying their home quarantine to the fullest which is evident from their social media posts.

On the professional front, Deepika and Ranveer have appeared in multiple hit movies together much to the excitement of their fans. Their first movie together was the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela. The tragic romantic drama went on to become a blockbuster hit and everyone loved Deepika and Ranveer’s fresh on-screen chemistry. After that, the couple starred in a few other movies too that include Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat. For the unversed, they are going to star together in another project very soon.

As of now, Deepika began 2020 with the critically acclaimed movie Chhapaak directed by Meghna Gulzar that has received a humongous response from the audience. She will be next seen in a yet-to-be-titled movie helmed by Shakun Batra. It will also feature Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi in significant roles. She will be collaborating with for the official remake of The Intern. Talking about Ranveer Singh, he will be next seen in the movie Jayeshbhai Jordaar co-starring Southern beauty Shalini Pandey, Boman Irani and Ratna Pathak in the lead roles. It has been directed by Divyang Thakkar and is slated to be released on October 2, 2020 on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti.

