Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt: Bollywood actresses who have turned producers

Bollywood celebrities are considered to be one of the most affluent in the entertainment industry from all over the world. With a steady rise in women-centric films, Bollywood is also witnessing an increase in the number of women producers in the industry. Along with leaving a mark with their acting skills, many Bollywood actresses have started their own businesses and production houses. Right from Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, and Priyanka Chopra to the most recent Kareena Kapoor Khan, actresses are turning producers. List of Bollywood actresses who are also producers:

1. Deepika Padukone Deepika Padukone does not need any introduction. The actress made her Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in the 2007 film, Om Shanti Om and her performance as Shantipriya in the same was praised by many. She has been a part of some of the most iconic films like Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express, Cocktail, Chhapaak, Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat, Piku, and many others in her career. Apart from entertaining fans with her acting performances, Deepika also formed her own company Ka Productions in 2018, under which she produced and acted in Chhapaak (2020) and 83 (2021) In 2019, during the trailer launch of Chhapaak, Deepika revealed the meaning of KA and said, "Ka means soul. It is the part of your body, part of your being that gets leave behind when you die. I hope I will be able to leave behind a body of work that all of you will enjoy when I am not around here anymore. I will make mistakes in the process and I don't want to sound like an experienced producer because I am not but I am here to learn and add value wherever I can."

2. Alia Bhatt Alia Bhatt is at the top of her game in her personal as well as professional life. The actress has been a part of some amazing movies over the years and went on to establish herself with starring roles in several films like Highway, 2 States, Dear Zindagi, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Udta Punjab, Gully Boy, and many more. Alia launched her own production company, called Eternal Sunshine Productions. Sharing the news on her social media, the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress wrote: "And I am so happy to announce.... PRODUCTION!! Eternal Sunshine Productions. Let us tell you tales. Happy tales. Warm and fuzzy tales. Real tales. Timeless tales. @eternalsunshineproduction." Bhatt also starred in the Netflix black comedy film Darlings, which marked her first production venture in partnership with Gauri Khan and Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment.

3. Priyanka Chopra Priyanka Chopra is one of the most successful actresses. She is one of the top actresses and has managed to make her name as an international artist. PeeCee is now one of the most recognisable Indian faces working in Hollywood. Chopra started her own production house titled 'Purple Pebble Pictures' in 2015 and the actress has produced many regional movies under the banner. The company produced the 2019 film, The Sky Is Pink, and the 2021 Netflix film, The White Tiger, in which the Mary Kom actress played the lead role.

4. Kareena Kapoor Khan Kareena Kapoor Khan remains one of Bollywood's most-loved actresses. She has donned the producer's hat and has begun working on her maiden production with Ekta Kapoor and Hansal Mehta. The Veere Di Wedding actress, however, has not revealed its name or other details. The actress is currently in London and has started shooting for the movie as well. The yet-untitled movie was announced in August last year. In a post shared by Ekta Kapoor, it was also revealed that Kareena will be backing the project. Reacting to this, the actress had written, "There's no one I’d rather partner with! May this film cross our parents' biggest hit together (Farz)... with their blessings... always... Let’s do this!!"

5. Anushka Sharma Anushka Sharma is among the most popular stars in the film industry. The actress, who made her Bollywood debut with Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, launched a production company named Clean Slate Filmz with her brother Karnesh Ssharma, whose first release was Navdeep Singh's thriller NH10 (2015), in which she also played the lead role. However, earlier this year the Band Baaja Baaraat actress stepped away from the role of producer. The production house will also produce Anushka's comeback film, Chakda 'Xpress, which is a biopic about cricketer Jhulan Goswami.