Deepika Padukone to attend Oscars 2023 as a presenter: Proud hubby Ranveer Singh REACTS

Deepika Padukone, the popular Bollywood actress is going through an excellent phase in her career, with some highly promising projects in the pipeline. On Thursday night, Deepika took to her official Instagram handle and made an exciting announcement about her participation in Oscars 2023. Interestingly, the Pathaan actress is attending the 95th Oscar Awards as one of the presenters of the show. Deepika Padukone's big announcement has left both her fans and film industry friends, deeply excited.

Check out Deepika Padukone's Instagram post, below:

Proud hubby Ranveer Singh reacts to Deepika Padukone's post

After Deepika Padukone made the big announcement, her fans and friends took to her official Instagram handle and congratulated the Bollywood star for the big feet. But it was her husband, popular actor Ranveer Singh's comment, that caught our eye. The proud hubby took to his wifey's Instagram handle and expressed his happiness with a 'blessed' emoji and a few clap emojis.

Deepika's sister Anisha Padukone, on the other hand, commented: "Boom (fireworks emoji)". The Pathaan star's close friends from the film industry including actress Neha Dhupia, 'Besharam Rang' singer Shilpa Rao, and many others lauded her big achievement in the comments section of her Instagram post.

Deepika Padukone's upcoming projects

The talented actress is currently busy with the shooting of Fighter, the upcoming aerial action film that marks her first onscreen collaboration with Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan. As per the reports, the project, which is helmed by Pathaan director Siddharth Anand, features both Deepika and Hrithik in the roles of fighter pilots. Senior actor Anil Kapoor is playing a key role in the film which is slated to hit the theatres in January 2024.

Deepika Padukone is also making her Telugu debut with the upcoming sci-fi fantasy film Project K. The movie, which is helmed by Nag Ashwin, features Telugu superstar Prabhas in the lead role. The much-awaited project features a stellar star cast including legendary superstar Amitabh Bachchan and Disha Patani. She is also rumoured to be making a cameo appearance in Jawan, the upcoming Shah Rukh Khan starrer helmed by Atlee.

