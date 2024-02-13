Deepika Padukone to be a presenter at BAFTA Film Awards 2024 with David Beckham, Dua Lipa, and others

Deepika Padukone is one of the most celebrated actresses in Bollywood, and never fails to stump her fans with her fashion looks or screen presence. Well, there is a piece of great news for all her fans as the Gehraiyaan star is all set to make India proud once again. After representing India at the Academy Awards 2023, the actress is all set to grace the prestigious BAFTA stage as a presenter. It is said that she will be sharing the stage with renowned personalities from around the world namely David Beckham, Cate Blanchett, Dua Lipa, and others.

Deepika Padukone presenter at BAFTA awards

As per reports in Variety, Bollywood star Deepika Padukone is all set to be a presenter at the BAFTA Awards. Although it is not revealed yet that she will be presenting an award for which category. But this is indeed big news! Apart from David Beckham, Cate Blanchett, and Dua Lipa, other eminent names who will be presenting awards at the BAFTA awards are Adjoa Andoh from Bridgerton, Hugh Grant from Wonka, and Lily Collins from Emily in Paris.

This is not the first time that the Gehraiyaan star is about to make India proud on a global stage. The actress had earlier set milestones on many international platforms. From being chosen to be the only Indian on the Cannes Jury, unveiling FIFA World Cup trophy to being signed as the first face of the world’s luxury brands, Deepika has been unstoppable.

About BAFTA Film Awards 2024

The BAFTA Film Awards 2024 are happening on Sunday night at the Royal Festival Hall in London.

Deepika Padukone’s work front

Deepika Padukone is all set to star in Singham again along with hubby Ranveer Singh. This is a cop movie helmed by Rohit Shetty. The action-packed film boasts a star-studded cast, featuring Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tiger Shroff, and others. Apart from this, Deepika is awaiting the release of Kalki 2898 AD, a futuristic sci-fi adventure featuring Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Disha Patani. Reportedly, she also has The Intern remake alongside Amitabh Bachchan in her kitty.

