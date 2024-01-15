Deepika Padukone to give Fighter trailer launch a miss? Actress extends wishes to her ‘Squadron’ ahead of release
The much awaited official trailer of Hrithik Roshan starrer Fighter will drop today. Ahead of its trailer release, Deepika Padukone has hinted that she has fallen sick and will 'miss' her squadron.
Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone are currently gearing up for the aerial action film Fighter. It is one of the most anticipated Bollywood films of this year. Today, the trailer of the Siddharth Anand directorial is slated to drop on the internet. Ahead of its release, Deepika took to social media to wish good luck to her squadron as she dropped a hint about skipping it.
Deepika Padukone on Fighter trailer release
Today, on January 15th, Deepika Padukone took to her Instagram story to extend good luck to the team Fighter ahead of its trailer release. The actress hinted that she might be skipping the launch event as she has fallen sick. She wrote, "Will miss my squadron (multiple emojis with ill faces) Good Luck Team! (punch emoji) #Fighter #Fightertrailer"
Check out her story!
Deepika Padukone recalls shooting Heer Aasmani in Kashmir
Recently, the makers of Fighter dropped a behind-the-scenes video of the shooting of Heer Aasmani song. It was shot in the cold weather of Kashmir which affected the lip-syncing for the actors. In it, she says that the song is about the 'bonding' between the characters. She then recalls doing lip-sync. She said, "We were in Kashmir...couple of lines we had to lip-synch, and it was freezing."
We then see Hrithik Roshan struggling to say lines from the song because of the weather. Later, Akshaye Oberoi and Karan Singh Grover also talk about their experience of shooting the song.
About Fighter
Fighter is helmed by Siddharth Anand and written by him and Ramon Chibb. It stars Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Akshaye Oberoi, Karan Singh Grover, Sanjeeda Shaikh, and Talat Aziz. The film is part of a planned aerial franchise and was earlier slated to release in September 2022. However, the production delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic pushed its release date.
Fighter is now scheduled to be released theatrically on January 25, 2024, coinciding with Republic Day. Fighter is the third collaboration between Hrithik and Sidharth who have worked together on Bang Bang! and War.
