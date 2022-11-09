Deepika Padukone to play Ranbir Kapoor’s mother Amrita in Brahmastra 2; Here’s proof

Brahmastra Part 1 Shiva, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles, released on September 9, and it is the first installment of a planned trilogy. Ranbir plays the role of Shiva in the film, while Alia plays Isha, his love interest. The movie was released on OTT just a few days ago, and eagle-eyed fans noticed something interesting while watching the movie on the digital platform. When the movie released in theatres, there had been rumours that Deepika Padukone will play the role of Shiva’s mother Amrita after some fans claimed they spotted the actress’ face in the film. However, it was a brief glimpse, and wasn’t very clear. Many fans claimed the actress wasn’t visible at all. Now, the OTT version of Brahmastra has cleared all doubts as they clearly spotted Deepika as Amrita in the film. Deepika Padukone to play Amrita in Brahmastra 2

One scene, in particular, is going viral on Twitter, and it shows Amrita holding baby Shiva in her hands. Fans who watched Brahmastra Part One on OTT shared the scene in slow motion, and it clearly reveals Deepika Padukone’s face, thus confirming that she will play Amrita in Brahmastra 2. One fan shared the video, and wrote, “Today, I watched Brahmastra for the second time. I hadn’t noticed Deepika Padukone before. But this time, it was so evident that she is there in the film! She has to be there in the second part too,” while another fan wrote, “It wasn't clear at the cinemas maybe coz of 3D! So, it is Deepika #Brahmastra.” Check out some of the tweets below.

Ayan Mukerji’s reaction when asked about Deepika Padukone’s appearance in Brahmastra In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, director Ayan Mukerji was asked about Deepika’s blink-and-miss appearance in Brahmastra and the character trajectory of the actress in the second part. However, Ayan gave nothing away, and said, “Do we have her in part one? I think you have imagined it.” When shown a still from the film, Ayan said, “I think, it was in that particular screen. Also, the image is so dark, I can’t see the face of this actor.”

