Deepika Padukone to start shooting for The Intern remake, co-starring Amitabh Bachchan in 2024?

Deepika Padukone received much appreciation and attention for her last cameo appearance in Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan, directed by Atlee Kumar. The actress is currently gearing up for her next film, Fighter, directed by Sidharth Anand and co-starring Hrithik Roshan. On the other hand, there is one latest update coming to light related to her Hindi adaptation of the Hollywood classic, The Intern, alongside megastar Amitabh Bachchan. It has been reported that the makers will start shooting for the film in the first quarter of 2024.

Deepika Padukone's The Intern to go on floors in 2024

According to a report published by News 18, Deepika Padukone’s second production venture after Chhapaak will be The Intern. She is associated with the project in the capacity of both a producer and an actor. According to a source, the film has suffered delays due to ‘unavoidable circumstances’.

In addition to this, the source further revealed that the film is all set to go on floors in the first quarter of 2024 after the release of Fighter, co-starring Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor. “If all goes well, the shoot of the film will begin in January–February next year. While Deepika will be a part of the first schedule of the film, it’s still unclear as to when Big B will begin shooting,” a source was quoted as saying.

Notably, back in 2021, Pinkvilla exclusively informed you that the Badhaai Ho director, Amit Sharma has been finalized for the film after much contemplation on multiple names. The entire team at The Intern took the unanimous decision to have Amit on board as the film director.

Going by the first look poster of DP, which was shared back in 2021, the Intern remake will be co-produced by Sunil Kheterpal, with Warner Brothers India, Ka Productions, and Azure Entertainment collaborating on the film. The adapted storyline of the line has been written by Akshat Ghildail. The film was supposed to be released in the summer of 2022.

About Fighter

Deepika Padukone is poised for the release of her next highly anticipated film, Fighter, alongside Hrithik Roshan. The first-look poster of Hrithik from Sidharth Anand's directorial squadron leader, Shamsher Pathania, aka Patty, was dropped yesterday, which has been generating immense buzz on social media.

The film will hit theaters next year on January 25.

