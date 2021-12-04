Deepika Padukone is a total boss lady in co ords as she heads for Prabhas co starrer shoot in Hyderabad; PICS

The weekend has begun with gorgeous visuals of Deepika Padukone leaving the city to head to Hyderabad to kick off shooting for her film with Prabhas. The gorgeous star was seen arriving at Mumbai airport early on Saturday morning to head to Hyderabad for her next project. The film that will be helmed by Nag Ashwin is an ambitious pan-India project and will see Deepika with Prabhas for the first time. The actress was seen arriving at the airport in style and the paps caught her in the frame.

In the photos, Deepika was seen getting out of her car and mantaining her distance from the paparazzi. She was seen clad in a white crop top with a lilac co-ord set. To add to her look, Deepika added a pair of metallic lilac heels and a black handbag. Keeping her hair tied up in a neat bun, Deepika opted for a fuss-free, no makeup look as she headed out of the city to Hyderabad. Reportedly, she is off to start her shoot for Nag Ashwin's film that also stars Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Deepika kicked off her Saturday morning by sending out love to her hubby Ranveer Singh with an appreciation post. The adorable note certainly left all DeepVeer fans in awe of the two.

On the work front, apart from Nag Ashwin's film, Deepika will be seen next in Shakun Batra's untitled project with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday. She also has Pathan with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. The actress will also shoot for Fighter with Hrithik Roshan and has her own production film, The Intern with Amitabh Bachchan.

