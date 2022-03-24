Is Deepika Padukone treating herself with pizza after slaying in a swimsuit for Pathaan shoot in Spain?

Deepika Padukone raised the temperatures on social media last week as several photos of the actress in a neon yellow swimsuit surfaced. The photos were from the shoot of Pathaan which the actress is filming for in Spain's Majorca with Shah Rukh Khan. The photos sent Deepika's fans into a frenzy as they have been keeping a close watch on what's happening on Spain's island.

On Thursday, Deepika took to Instagram to share a photo of what she was treating herself to. Well, looks like it was a rest day for the actress and she tucked into a classic cheese pizza as she shared a photo. Dropping a picture of an entire thin crust pizza, Deepika captioned it, "*drools*."

Looks like Deepika is digging into some comfort food after staying super fit for her dance sequence shoot which required her to flaunt her abs and lean body in a swimsuit. Fans even wondered if the actress would eat an entire pizza by herself. One fan comment read, "Are you gonna eat the whole (pizza)? doesn't look like."

Take a look at Deepika Padukone's post:

Apart from Deepika, Pathaan co-star Shah Rukh Khan's photos also went viral. King Khan was snapped on multiple occasions. Once he was seen in a white shirt, another time shirtless with his hair open and flaunting his abs.

Well, these paparazzi pictures from Spain has only increased the anticipation around Pathaan.

