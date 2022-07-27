Deepika Padukone treats fans to BTS pics on sets: What my days often look like…

Deepika Padukone has emerged as one of the most bankable and promising stars in the tinsel town of Bollywood. Apart from entertaining fans with her acting performances, Deepika also treats them to glimpses of her personal and professional lives on social media every now and then. Deepika is quite active on Instagram, where she posts photos and videos from time to time. Speaking of which, a few moments back, the Gehraiyaan actress took to her Instagram space a few minutes back and treated fans to a slew of new pictures from sets.

Deepika Padukone treats fans to behind-the-scenes photos from sets

Some time ago, Deepika took to the photo-and-video-sharing application and posted a slew of pictures. In the photos, the actress can be seen in different outfits as she shot for projects on sets. She rocked a stylish black attire along with a yellow outfit. Her hair and makeup were done flawlessly. She was seen exuding confidence and panache as she shot at the sets.

Sharing the photos, Deepika captioned the post, “What my days often look like (camera emoji)”.

As soon as she shared the photos, they were flooded with likes and comments.

Take a look:

Recently, Deepika shared a new poster of her upcoming film Pathaan. In the poster, she could be seen holding a gun and firing a bullet. The Siddharth Anand actioner will mark her fourth collaboration with Shah Rukh Khan. It also features John Abraham in a key role. Pathaan will hit theatres on the 25th of January, 2023.

Shah Rukh Khan also shared posters of Deepika and wrote, “Guns and grace galore. @deepikapadukone is all that and more! Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 25th January, 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. @TheJohnAbraham| #SiddharthAnand | @yrf| #6MonthsToPathaan.”

Apart from Pathaan, Deepika also has Fighter with Hrithik Roshan. She will also be seen in Nag Ashwin’s Project K with Prabhas. Deepika also has the Hindi remake of The Intern in the pipeline, where she will share screen space with her Piku co-star Amitabh Bachchan.

ALSO READ: When Alia Bhatt revealed there is no awkwardness with Ranbir due to friendship with Deepika Padukone