Deepika Padukone tries her hand at hair flip pose and the result leaves fans spellbound; See PIC

Deepika Padukone knows the knack of taking the social media by a storm with each of her Instagram posts. From sharing goofy pics to movie announcements, holiday ventures, photoshoots and more, Deepika’s social media activities often leave her massive fan following in awe. Keeping up with this trajectory, the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actress has once again set the internet on fire with her latest selfie which is winning hearts for all the right reasons.

In the pic, Deepika was seen attempting the hair flip pose and was flaunting a no make up look. Apparently, this pic was clicked during one of her beach vacations and the palm trees served as the perfect background for the selfie. But looked like Deepika wasn’t satisfied with her hair flip selfie. Talking about it in the caption, she wrote, “Tried doing ‘that hair thing’ people do and failed miserably! #hairflip#epicfail”. However, the netizens didn’t agree with her and were all hearts for her recent selfie. One of the Instagram users took to the comment section and wrote, “Still beautiful!!” along with a heart emoticon.

Take a look at Deepika Padukone’s post:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Deepika Padukone is gearing up for the release of Shakun Batra’s much talked about Gehraiyaan along with Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The movie is slated to release on February 11 this year. Besides, she will also be seen in Siddharth Anand’s upcoming action flick Fighter with Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathan and the Bollywood remake of Hollywood classic The Intern.'

