Deepika Padukone tries to scare her fans by wearing a light up mask as she shares a random click; Take a look

The gorgeous is on a roll these days. The diva is one of the busiest stars as she has multiple big budgets projects in her kitty and notably, six of them have already been announced. Recently, the Piku star took us by surprise when she announced collaborating with for the forthcoming film Fighter. Besides her professional life, Deepika also grabs a lot of attention for her quirky social media post. Speaking of this, the talented actress today shared a picture wherein she seems to be trying to scare her fans.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the Om Shanti Om star shared a photo of herself and going by it looks like the actress is in a goofy mood. In the picture, we can see her wearing a light up mask. Sharing it, Deepika wrote, “Boo! #random.” Her post left netizens in splits as some dropped heart emojis. One of the users wrote, “Bhootttt.” Another commented, “Awsm mam.” On New Year, the Chennai Express actress had deleted all her Instagram posts and made a fresh start. Since then, she has been treating us with some amazing posts.

Take a look at Deepika Padukone’s Instagram post below:

Meanwhile, the 35-year-old actress has been busy shooting for Shakun Batra's upcoming untitled project with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday. She often gets papped in the city for the same.

Apart from this, Deepika also has ’s comeback film Pathan, Nag Ashwin’s pan India multilingual film with Prabhas and the Hindi remake of The Intern and Mahabharata in the pipeline.

