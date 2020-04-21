X
  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Deepika Padukone trolled after announcing her collaboration with WHO chief for discussing mental health

Deepika Padukone has been subjected to trolls yet again after she announced her collaboration with WHO's Director-General for a discussion on mental health. Read further for more details.
5647 reads Mumbai
Deepika Padukone trolled after announcing her collaboration with WHO chief for discussing mental healthDeepika Padukone trolled after announcing her collaboration with WHO chief for discussing mental health
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Given the current situation prevailing all around the world owing to the Coronavirus scare, celebrities have been joining hands with government authorities and other organizations to create awareness on the effects of the deadly virus and the precautionary measures against fighting the same. Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone has also been doing the same of late and is making the most of her social media handles to reach out to her fans. However, this hasn’t stopped a few trolls from targeting the actress.

The Chhapaak actress had announced her schedule for collaborating with Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General to discuss the importance of mental health amidst the Coronavirus pandemic. However, Deepika has been subjected to multiple trolls after this and the initiative on her part was not well-received by many. Some of them even went to the extent of trolling the WHO Director-General himself. One of Deepika’s fans stated that she won’t watch her movies anymore and that her respect for the latter has gone down.

Check out some of the reactions on Twitter below:

(ALSO READ: Bollywood celebs who recently got trolled: Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra and more)

This is not the first time that the Padmaavat has been subjected to trolls. A few days back, Deepika became the target for trolls when she posted a video of herself following WHO rules to wash hands. Well, it is yet to be seen what the actress has to say about the same. On the work front, Deepika had kick-started the shoot for a movie helmed by Shakun Batra just a few days before the lockdown was announced. It also features Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday in the lead roles.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Twitter

This Day That Year
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement