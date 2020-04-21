Deepika Padukone trolled after announcing her collaboration with WHO chief for discussing mental health

Deepika Padukone has been subjected to trolls yet again after she announced her collaboration with WHO's Director-General for a discussion on mental health. Read further for more details.

Given the current situation prevailing all around the world owing to the Coronavirus scare, celebrities have been joining hands with government authorities and other organizations to create awareness on the effects of the deadly virus and the precautionary measures against fighting the same. Bollywood diva has also been doing the same of late and is making the most of her social media handles to reach out to her fans. However, this hasn’t stopped a few trolls from targeting the actress.

The Chhapaak actress had announced her schedule for collaborating with Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General to discuss the importance of mental health amidst the Coronavirus pandemic. However, Deepika has been subjected to multiple trolls after this and the initiative on her part was not well-received by many. Some of them even went to the extent of trolling the WHO Director-General himself. One of Deepika’s fans stated that she won’t watch her movies anymore and that her respect for the latter has gone down.

Check out some of the reactions on Twitter below:

Is she stupid ?

Or is she that stupid ? https://t.co/umw7BVRP7h — Nandini (NAN_DINI_) April 20, 2020

My respect for Deepika has gone down million times. I will no more watch her movies. Sorry but this is my view. — StayHomeStaySafe (JerryBhutia) April 19, 2020

How did Ms. Padukone end up with such a bad PR agency. Terribly bad calls for a while now. pic.twitter.com/Ck1ekC9YKE — Sunanda Vashisht (sunandavashisht) April 19, 2020

Well it's entirely ur choice deepikapadukone but kindly give it a thought tht how can people accept the bhakshak (भक्षक) as rakshak (रक्षक). Nobody would like him answering the questions on that programme when he should answer questions regarding his conduct during #COVID19. — Pranav Mahajan (pranavmahajan) April 19, 2020

How about talking to some journalists? DrTedros https://t.co/VJ1FZ3A8B9 — Palki Sharma (palkisu) April 19, 2020

(ALSO READ: Bollywood celebs who recently got trolled: Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra and more)

This is not the first time that the Padmaavat has been subjected to trolls. A few days back, Deepika became the target for trolls when she posted a video of herself following WHO rules to wash hands. Well, it is yet to be seen what the actress has to say about the same. On the work front, Deepika had kick-started the shoot for a movie helmed by Shakun Batra just a few days before the lockdown was announced. It also features Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday in the lead roles.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Twitter

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×