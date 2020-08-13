Deepika Padukone trolled for spreading awareness about depression post Sushant Singh Rajput's death
On Thursday even the hashtag #SCForSSR started trending on Twitter ahead of a scheduled Supreme Court hearing in the case, Sushant's fans also claimed that Deepika, through a series of tweets from the evening of June 14, had tried to establish that the late actor was battling depression.
"Jai Hind Vande Matram - Police didn't register FIR - Deepika started Chanting Depression theory - Doctors vanished - Home Minister of maharastra and DCP terming suicide case. SOMETHING VERY WRONG in SYSTEM !! WE want CBI enquiry WE want Justice #SCForSSR," tweeted a user.
"Dear @deepikapadukone Hope you are not depressed? Just Asking! #SCForSSR," wrote another user.
"Public hates @deepikapadukone for taking undue advantage of the concoted story of depression in sushant's name frm the evng of the 14th. Shame on you @deepikapadukone U 2 ve a family ...how u did so inhumane thing ? #SCForSSR," tweeted a fan of Sushant.
"I was liked her, But after this depression theory of her, makes herself an opportunist Shame on u deepika mam... If you can't came out to stand with truth atleast pls don't make nonsense depression theory ...#SCForSSR," expressed another Sushant fan.
"The most unpleasant thing isn't that she claimed he was depressed, giving her support to the theory of a driven-by-depression suicide that helped to cover up the killers, but when she understand depression was only an excuse to cover up the murder, she never apologized. #SCForSSR," tweeted another user.
"Repeat after me!! Depression is not a luxury. Depression theory should not be used to gain sympathy like @deepikapadukone," shared a user mocking the actress' style of tweeting.
On the evening of June 14, Deepika Padukone had tweeted: "As a person who has had a lived experience with mental illness, I cannot stress enough about the importance of reaching out. Talk. Communicate. Express. Seek help. Remember, you are not alone. We are in this together. And most importantly, there is hope."
— Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) June 20, 2020
"Repeat after me. Depression is an 'illness'," reads Deepika's tweet from June 15.
"Repeat after me. Depression is a form of 'mental illness'," the actress had tweeted on June 16.
Also Read:
"Repeat after me. Depression is an illness 'like any other illness'," she had tweeted on June 17.
Deepika series of tweets on depression and mental health continued till June 21, after which she became silent on Twitter on the subject.
Also Read: Nagpur Police shares a still of Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika from Chennai Express to raise awareness about COVID 19
Anonymous 32 minutes ago
DEPRESSION PADUKONE
Anonymous 39 minutes ago
I hate this misogynist word BIMBO. stop using this.
Anonymous 39 minutes ago
Excuse me. Deepika thinks that he had depression and that's true Rhea's torture took him to depression. So what's wrong if she is posting this. She has an NGO for depression and want to help all ppl having mental illness. I hope sensible ppl will understand.
Anonymous 43 minutes ago
Ohh god!!! Fed up with this haters (kangana pr)
Anonymous 48 minutes ago
People are so dumb,she is talking about depression since 2014 she gave interview on depression 2 days before ssr death she is not like kangana to use some one s death for publicity,and why you guys are blaming ranveer for al, this? His contract was over in 2014 with yrf,ranveer debut in 2010 and sushant debut in 2013,ramleela was also released in 2013,ranveer s contract was different,but ssr and arjun sign same type of contract with yrf,pinkvilla post this plz
Anonymous 51 minutes ago
Now we know that Deepika has been lying about her mental condition to gain public mileage. Or all u know she must be getting paid for it! Disgusting woman!!!
Anonymous 52 minutes ago
I do not understand on calling out celebrities. Like everyone they also believed in Mental illness story. How can she be at fault. She was just spreading awareness around mental health. I do not know what happened with SSR I hope the family gets closure. Coming to awareness on mental health, the way media is talking about mental health it will create a taboo. No one in genuine cases too will not come forward to help their friends. Most of the time people with mental health are not comfortable sharing their condition with family. As it causes more distress. Suicide death's trigger suicidal thoughts in people who are fighting mental illness. So please be sensitive when you are talking ill about mental illness. I support Deepika Padukone. She did what she felt needed at that time. But she is not wrong. I just want to ask the people fighting for SSR how many movies if his did you watch in theaters.
Anonymous 57 minutes ago
I didnt expect this from deepika.As a south indian i always liked her. Now i understand she is karan jokers chamchi.I hate her husband also.
Anonymous 1 hour ago
She should know!!!! She has dealt with this problem for years.
Anonymous 1 hour ago
If DP was in serious depression, but did not affect her because of her nepotism attitude. She may get money for her comments here.
Anonymous 1 hour ago
People are fed up of her spice PR and her drama - depression custodian (like nobody else can have a different perspective), paycheck fake news, relationship drama, marriage coma inducing PR, vomit inducing PR tactics like JNU visit, mediocre performances, bimbo roles.
Anonymous 1 hour ago
What are her views on her husband and his sugar daddies systematically bullying and taking plum projects away from sushant?