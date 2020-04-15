Deepika Padukone trolls Ranveer Singh after he shares edited photo, says 'That's you on most days'

Ranveer Singh shared a rather funny photo on Instagram today and well, Deepika Padukone sure knows how to roast thin the best. Check out her comment on the photo right here.

has been subjected to memes for the longest time, and while the actor has always taken things in good stride, just sometimes, even he seems to be amused at things fans edit and well, today happened to be one such moment. And well, this time around, the Simmba actor was turned into a Tiger King meme, which left him just as amused as we were when we first saw it. But guess who does not find it as funny? Well, wifey has a different opinion about it altogether.

None of us are hidden from the fact that both Ranveer and Deepika never miss out on a chance to go all out with their PDA on social media, but they also go all out in roasting each other on certain occasions and this one called for it. While Ranveer shared the photo with the laughing out loud emoji, Deepika dropped a comment saying, "@ranveersingh what are you finding soo funny!?Thats you on MOST days!!" and the likes are proof of how many people agree to DP.

Check out Deepika Padukone's comment on Ranveer Singh's post here:

On the work front, Deepika was last seen in Chhapaak and the movie seemed to have created quite the impact on the minds of many. However, the movie did not do very well at the box office for various reasons at that time. Ranveer, on the other hand, was last seen in Gully Boy and well, the movie continues to be a talk of B-town even today!

