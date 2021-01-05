Deepika Padukone turns 35: Katrina Kaif sends birthday love, Alia Bhatt hopes for many more random adventures
Deepika Padukone has completed another year round the sun and the actress completes her 35th birthday today. From entertaining us on the big screen to making fans fall in love with her with every new character, Deepika's onscreen work has been a treat for her fans. Today, on her birthday, the actress was flooded with wishes on social media and also received some virtual birthday love by two of her close friends from the industry.
Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif took to Instagram to wish Deepika on her birthday. Sharing stunning photos of the birthday girl, Katrina wrote, "Happy Happy happiest birthday to u @deepikapadukone Wishing u all the love, peace and joy life has to offer." Whereas, Alia Bhatt hoped for some more 'random adventures' with Deepika hinting at their Ranthambore trip.
Alia penned down a sweet note which read, "Happy Birthday DP! You are and always will be an inspiration of beauty and strength!! & here's to many many more random adventures together... Love you!!"
Take a look at Katrina and Alia's birthday wish for Deepika:
Alia and Deepika recently returned from their Ranthambore vacation with their respective families. While Deepika was accompanied by her husband, actor Ranveer Singh and her family, Alia had boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor, his family and her own family to keep company. Several photos of the group from the vacation went viral on social media.
ALSO READ: Happy Birthday Deepika Padukone: From producing to championing mental health, a look at actress' several wins
Anonymous 13 minutes ago
Dp is happy rk is with someone ugly like Alia
Anonymous 24 minutes ago
bhudhi druggie too old to have a baby now . fertility destroyed by drugs and old age and phalangtod with with co stars.
Anonymous 38 minutes ago
Looking at Deepika Aunty’s face, beyond the surgery fix ups and skin and eye color change, one can see her not right, hypocrite personality in her eyes. Invading your 2 family’s first bonding vacation together, just to get close you your man is not a random adventure. I’m getting the feeling that all these actresses have to say all these glowing things about her to restore her image after getting caught buying drugs. Shame on you sweet Alia, she will not hesitate to bed your man first opportunity she gets.
Anonymous 41 minutes ago
Three Mrs. Ranbir Kapoor. What a Camaraderie !! LOL