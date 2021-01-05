Deepika Padukone turns 35: Sonam, Vicky, Ananya, Kiara among others pour in birthday wishes for the star

On the occasion of Deepika Padukone’s 35th birthday, B-town celebs have poured in sweet wishes for the gorgeous star on social media.

Bollywood actor , who made her acting debut with starrer Om Shanti Om in 2008, has turned a year older today. The gorgeous actor is celebrating her 35th birthday on January 5, 2020. Ever since her debut in Bollywood, she went on to deliver stellar performances in films like Chennai Express, Piku, Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat, Love Aaj Kal, Cocktail, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and more. Now to make her day more special, fans are pouring in birthday wishes for the star on social media.

Not only fans, Deepika’s friends and colleagues from the industry have also wished the talented star on her 35th birthday. Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Bhumi Pednekar, Ahuja, , and others have taken to their social media handles to wish the actor on her special day. Deepika recently rang in the New Year in Rajasthan with hubby, actor and family. Since September, she has been busy shooting for Shakun Batra’s next alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday.

Now, on the occasion of Deepika Padukone’s birthday, let’s have a look at B-town celebs wishes for the Piku actor.

Siddhant Chaturvedi, who will seen opposite Deepika in Shakun Batra’s untitled film, has shared a gorgeous picture of the birthday girl and wrote, “HAPPY BIRTHDAY...May this year bring in loads of joy, peace and success. @deepikapadukone,” followed with a yellow heart emoji.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja also shared a stunning throwback picture of her along with Deepika and wrote, “Happy happy birthday, DP. Always shine and smile your brightest. Lots of love!” followed with a heart emoticon.

Parineeti Chopra penned a sweet birthday note for Deepika. She wrote, Happy bday my fav girl! May this year be even bigger for you.”

Vicky Kaushal shared a picture of the Bajirao Mastani actor and wrote, “HAPPIEST BIRTHDAY to you!”

Check out some other wishes for Deepika here:

Here’s wishing Deepika Padukone a very happy birthday!

Credits :Instagram

