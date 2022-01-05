Deepika Padukone turns 36: Fans shower birthday wishes on the Gehraiyaan actress on social media

The leading lady of Bollywood Deepika Padukone is celebrating her 36th birthday today. In her 14-year-long career in the film industry, Deepika has taken over Bollywood with her acting ability in movies like Om Shanti Om, Bajirao Mastani, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Piku, Tamasha, Chhapaak, 83, Padmaavat, Chennai Express and many more. She has a massive fan following in her over decade-long career. To make her day more special, Deepika's fans showered her with love and they trended HappyBirthdayDeepikaPadukone on Twitter.

Fans took to their social media to shower birthday wishes to the Gehraiyaan actress. One of her fans wished and wrote, “Happy birthday to Deepika and her unlimited range.” Another fan sweetly wrote, “Happy Birthday Deepika.” While one of her fans wrote, “the epitome of beauty & elegance,undoubtedly one of the most talented & versatile actresses we love you for your kind heart & for always using your platform to raise awareness on social concerns wishing u unconditional happiness.” Similarly, other fans also took to their social media to wish her and shower her with the abundance of love.

Take a look at fans’ tweets here:

Deepika Padukone started her Bollywood career with the 2007 film Om Shanti Om, opposite actor Shah Rukh Khan and since then, it was no looking back for her. Currently, Deepika has several big-budget movies in her kitty including Pathan, Gehraiyaan, Project K, etc. Deepika will collaborate with Shah Rukh Khan for the fourth time with Pathan. While film Gehraiyaan will bring the fresh pairing of Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

For the unversed, Deepika Padukone also treated her fans with a new poster of Gehraiyaan which also gave a glimpse of her character Alisha. Deepika will portray a never-seen-before avatar in Shakun Batra’s next. The complex relationship drama that features Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday in lead roles, will release on OTT platform Amazon Prime on February 11, 2022. However, the movie was earlier slated to release on January 25, 2022.

ALSO READ: Happy Birthday Deepika Padukone: Superstar synonymous with Versatility & her killer future film slate is proof