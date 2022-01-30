Deepika Padukone turns the diva mode on in blazer dress as she promotes Gehraiyaan on Bigg Boss 15

Deepika Padukone is a stunner and always manages to grab all the attention of the fans with her fashion game. There is never a dull moment whenever she steps out for an event all decked up. The actress has been slaying in her attires and setting the internet on fire for the past couple of weeks with her sexy attires as she is on a promotion spree to promote her upcoming movie Gehraiyaan. Today too, she set the temperatures soaring on the sets of Bigg Boss 15 as she arrived to promote her film. Just before her, we gave you a glimpse of DP’s co-stars Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi’s looks who too reached the BB15 sets to promote the film.

In the pictures, we can see Deepika Padukone Padukone looking stunning in a black blazer dress. She looks breathtakingly gorgeous and we bet you would be left speechless after looking at her picture. The actress has completed her look with black stilettoes and has tied her hair in a bun. Her plunging neckline is adding on to the beauty of the dress. Red lipstick, smoky eyes and silver chain chocker looks perfect. DP posed for the paps before she entered into the house like her co-stars Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Take a look:

Helmed by Shakun Batra, Gehraiyaan is bankrolled jointly under the banners of Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, Viacom18 Studios and Jouska Films. As the release date of Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi starrer is nearing, the makers are leaving no stone unturned to promote the romantic drama. Also, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Gehraiyaan will not be released theatrically. Instead, the movie will have an OTT premiere on February 11, 2022, on Amazon Prime.

