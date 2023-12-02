Deepika Padukone turns hairstylist for her bestie during London vacay; shells out BFF goals-PIC

Deepika Padukone was spotted at Mumbai Airport a few days ago. She jetted off to London, and it looks like she is ringing in the holiday season with her girl gang. Just yesterday, she shared some stunning pictures with her besties, Sneha Ramachander and Divya Narayan, as the trio enjoyed a day out in London. Now, another picture of Deepika helping her bestie with her hairstyle has surfaced on social media.

Deepika Padukone helps her BFF get her hair styled

Just a few hours ago, Deepika Padukone’s friend Sneha Ramachander shared a picture on her Instagram stories that shows the Fighter actress intently working on her hair. Deepika turned hairstylist for her best friend, and the picture shows her really focused on the task at hand. Clearly, the actress and her girl squad are having a gala time together, and fans are delighted to see glimpses of their vacation.

Sharing the picture, Sneha Ramachander wrote, “Getting my Hair done by the one the only @deepikapadukone assisted by @divya_narayan4.” The actress is seen in a casual look, wearing a white tunic, and has her hair tied back in a messy bun. Meanwhile, her friend is seated around a table with a cup of tea in front of her. Check out the picture below!

Meanwhile, yesterday, Deepika took to her Instagram to share two pictures as she and her friends dined out in London. The three of them looked chic as they posed outside the fine dining restaurant. Deepika donned a white hoodie with baggy denim jeans and a long brown coat layered over it. Sharing the happy pictures, she dropped an infinity symbol in the caption and tagged her friends.

Deepika and her friends’ pictures from their London vacation will surely make you want to head out for a trip with your girl gang! In case you missed it, check out the pictures below.

Deepika Padukone’s work front

Deepika Padukone was last seen in Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan, in which she had a special appearance. She will next be seen in Siddharth Anand’s action film Fighter, alongside Hrithik Roshan. She also has Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD and Rohit Shetty's Singham Again in the pipeline.

