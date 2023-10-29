Deepika Padukone turns heads in saree at high-profile wedding reception; inside video goes viral

Prominent Bollywood celebs attended a star-studded reception in Mumbai on Saturday to celebrate a wedding. The couple had an intimate wedding on September 12, and they threw a grand celebration last night. The star-studded reception was attended by A-list celebrities including Hrithik Roshan, Shahid Kapoor, Karan Johar, Rekha, and Deepika Padukone among others.

Deepika Padukone looked gorgeous as she graced the wedding reception

In a viral inside video shared by Deepika Padukone’s fan page, Team DP Malaysia, the actress was seen greeting people at the wedding reception. Deepika looked stunning in a white-colored saree and matching halter-neck blouse. The actress paired diamond earrings and opted for dewy makeup as she graced the star-studded night. HAVE A LOOK:

Hrithik Roshan and Rakesh Roshan twinned in black at the grand wedding reception

The popular father-son pair from Bollywood, who are seldom seen together in public, registered their presence at the wedding reception and appeared stylish as ever, dressed in matching black attire. Hrithik Roshan wore all black, including a jacket, a matching t-shirt, and trousers for the occasion. The actor finished his look with tinted eyeglasses. His father Rakesh Roshan on the other hand chose to wear a black bandhgala suit along with matching trousers for the evening. HAVE A LOOK:

Deepika Padukone’s work front

Deepika Padukone, the acclaimed actress who has established herself as one of the most bankable stars in the country, has several highly-anticipated upcoming projects in the works. Deepika's upcoming film Fighter, is an aerial action movie where she's acting alongside superstar Hrithik Roshan for the first time.

The well-known actress is also venturing into Telugu cinema with Kalki AD 2898, an upcoming futuristic science fiction film in which Prabhas plays the lead role. Deepika Padukone is also entering Rohit Shetty's police franchise alongside Ajay Devgn in the movie Singham Again. She will portray Shakti Shetty, a strong and determined police officer.

Recently, the actress was seen on Karan Johar’s popular talk show, Koffee With Karan Season 8 along with her husband-actor Ranveer Singh. The couple made their first joint appearance since their wedding exploring the details of their love story, engagement, and personal lives in-depth.

