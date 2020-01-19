Deepika Padukone turns her acid attack look in Chhapaak into a Tiktok challenge; gets slammed on Twitter

Deepika Padukone faces severe backlash on Twitter for turning her acid attack look in Chhapaak into a TikTok challenge.

has landed in a soup once again! and this time its for turning her acid attack look from the film Chhapaak into a Tiktok challenge. Touching a sensitive subject, Chhapaak follows the story of an acid attack survivor where Deepika sheds the glam to play the protagonist, Malti. The film is based on true incidents from the life of Laxmi Agarwal but speaks for every acid attack survivor. Chhapaak hit the screens on January 10, 2020 and the actress has been going all out to promote her film. In the wake of promotions, Deepika's film has landed into controversies n number of times. First, it was for her JNU visit, then a rumour about the altered religion of the acid attacker and now this Tiktok backlash.

During the promotions, Deepika met many TikTok stars and asked one of them by the username of @faby_makeupartist to recreate her three favourite looks. Deepika named three of her films while the user was asked to recreate her look from those three films. DP mentioned Om Shanti Om, Piku and Chhapaak for the same. Calling it the 'Chhapaak look' in the video, Deepika faced severe backlash from the netizens. Check out the video:

And just when we thought that @deepikapadukone couldn’t mock Lakshmi anymore through her PR stunts in JNU she comes up with tick tok challenge on acid attack victims. Gross. pic.twitter.com/077Uz7hcEg — Dr Smokiee (@SmokingSkills_) January 18, 2020

"Carrying scars is not 'a look' you sick." wrote one of the users. While the others too hurled their criticism at her for turning her acid attack look in Chhapaak into a Tiktok challenge.

Check out more reactions:

Honestly expected @deepikapadukone who has been through her own mental breakdowns to be more sensitive. But clearly..no.

You do a movie on a acid attack victim, cry in every other promotional event n now this below the belt challenge where a acid attack face is her fav! https://t.co/dwqqwDuD2q — Maya (@Sharanyashettyy) January 18, 2020

Acid attack survivors’ faces aren’t “looks” for makeup artists to try on for a few minutes to showcase their talent. There are endless “looks” for them to try & experiment, trauma however isn’t one. Deepika Padukone’s PR team really out here being insensitive for TIK TOK, gross. — x (@krownnist) January 18, 2020

Acid attack Make-up ?? How low it can get ?? Shame on you !! @deepikapadukone pic.twitter.com/gGIM7I1CZR — Srikanth (@srikanthbjp_) January 18, 2020

No @deepikapadukone.This promo isn't cool or cute. It's insensitive & ghastly.

The movie wasn't about you & your make up. It was about a woman scarred for life.And victims like her,whose marks can't be wiped off,unlike your make up. You lost the plot,alas. https://t.co/9Zt8XEmSqI — Smita Barooah (@smitabarooah) January 18, 2020

So “Acid Attacked Face” has now become challenge now. This is the worst kind of a promotion by @deepikapadukone. Shame on you

pic.twitter.com/gNu1odAxVT — Shash (@pokershash) January 18, 2020

Acid attack is a joke to you, Deepika Padukone? Shameless Actress. Good, She is exposed way back pic.twitter.com/7WGJPq7cYG — Troll Indian Politics (@TIP_Pradhanjii) January 18, 2020

Credits :Twitter

Read More