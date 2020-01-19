Deepika Padukone turns her acid attack look in Chhapaak into a Tiktok challenge; gets slammed on Twitter

Deepika Padukone faces severe backlash on Twitter for turning her acid attack look in Chhapaak into a TikTok challenge.
Deepika Padukone turns her acid attack look into a Tiktok challenge; gets slammed on TwitterDeepika Padukone turns her acid attack look into a Tiktok challenge; gets slammed on Twitter
Deepika Padukone has landed in a soup once again! and this time its for turning her acid attack look from the film Chhapaak into a Tiktok challenge. Touching a sensitive subject, Chhapaak follows the story of an acid attack survivor where Deepika sheds the glam to play the protagonist, Malti. The film is based on true incidents from the life of Laxmi Agarwal but speaks for every acid attack survivor. Chhapaak hit the screens on January 10, 2020 and the actress has been going all out to promote her film. In the wake of promotions, Deepika's film has landed into controversies n number of times. First, it was for her JNU visit, then a rumour about the altered religion of the acid attacker and now this Tiktok backlash.

During the promotions, Deepika met many TikTok stars and asked one of them by the username of @faby_makeupartist to recreate her three favourite looks. Deepika named three of her films while the user was asked to recreate her look from those three films. DP mentioned Om Shanti Om, Piku and Chhapaak for the same. Calling it the 'Chhapaak look' in the video, Deepika faced severe backlash from the netizens. Check out the video:

"Carrying scars is not 'a look' you sick." wrote one of the users. While the others too hurled their criticism at her for turning her acid attack look in Chhapaak into a Tiktok challenge.

 Check out more reactions:

