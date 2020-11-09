Deepika Padukone turns into Shantipriya again as Om Shanti Om turns 13; Puts a display pic with Shah Rukh Khan

Deepika Padukone made her debut in Bollywood with Farah Khan's Om Shanti Om. As the film completes 13 years, Deepika changed her name to Shantipriya on social media along with her display picture to the one with Shah Rukh Khan.

It has been 13 years since Farah Khan's directorial Om Shanti Om released and to celebrate the same, changed her Twitter and Instagram display picture to one with from the film and her name to 'Shantipriya.' To recall, Deepika played Shantipriya in Om Shanti Om and with it, she made her debut in Bollywood. Today, as the film turns 13, Deepika too has completed 13 years in Bollywood. Om Shanti Om was Deepika's first film and with Shah Rukh, she managed to leave an indelible imprint on people’s hearts.

On this day, Deepika chose to celebrate her 13 years in Bollywood by remembering her character of 'Shantipriya' and changing her social media name and photo to the one from the film. In the photo that Deepika put up as her Display picture, we could see her and Shah Rukh posing together. The still was from the song 'Dhoom Tana' from the film and well, surely it left all of SRK and Deepika's fans nostalgic.

Fans of the actress too have been celebrating 13 years of the iconic film that starred her in the lead along with Shah Rukh Khan. With it, Deepika made a special place in people's hearts. Back in 2018 in a chat with India Today, Deepika had said that Om Shanti Om changed her life overnight. She said that when she landed at the airport for the premiere of her film, she realized that things had changed for her as people saw her differently post the film released. Back then, she said, "Om Shanti Om put me on the map. It changed my life overnight. When I left Mumbai for the world premiere, people viewed me very differently."

Take a look:

Meanwhile, fans have been trending #13YearsOfOmShantiOm on social media to celebrate the film's milestone. Om Shanti Om also starred, Kirron Kher, Shreyas Talpade and Arjun Rampal in important roles. The film's music was a hit back in the days and even now, people enjoy the melodies created for Deepika and Shah Rukh's film. The film also bagged several awards back in the day.

