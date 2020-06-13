  1. Home
Deepika Padukone twinning with father Prakash Padukone in this throwback photo will have your heart

Deepika Padukone and father Prakash Padukone's throwback photo twinning in white along with their beaming faces is a true delight. Check out the photo here.
Deepika Padukone twinning with father Prakash Padukone in this throwback photo will have your heart
A father-daughter duo is indeed the best and one cannot put into words just how much that relationship means to everyone. And well, one such lovely duo is that of Deepika Padukone and her father Prakash Padukone, both of them have excelled in their careers and well, they sure have an adorable bond, just as any other. In fact, it was recently that Deepika wished her father with a sweet note and wrote, "To the greatest off-screen hero I could have ever had!Thank You for showing us that being a true champion is not only about one’s professional achievements, but also about being a good human being!Happy 65th Birthday, Pappa ! We love you! #pappa #padukone."

Today, we came across a throwback photo of the two and this one looks like from something close to a photoshoot. Both Deepika and her father are twinning in white formal shirts while they have this beaming face and it screams of positive vibes. DP paired her shirt with denim while her father kept it all formal and the photo sure speaks a thousand words with just their smiling faces.

Check out Deepika Padukone and her father's photo here:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

On the work front, Deepika has multiple projects lined up ahead and while her film with Ranveer Singh, '83, was due for a release in April, the lockdown has lead to its delay. None the less, fans continue to hope for the movie's release soon, even digitally if they may. Apart from that, she will be seen in Shakun Batra film co-starring Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

