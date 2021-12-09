Deepika Padukone unarchives all wedding photos with Ranveer Singh almost a year later.

Deepika Padukone shocked her fans on the 31 December 2020 when she wiped out all of her Instagram posts and videos. The actress called 2021 a fresh start after the year that 2020 was. Right from her photos on international red carpets to brand photos to even her wedding photos, Deepika wiped it all out! Or at least we thought so.

If you head to Deepika Padukone's Instagram account now, you will be in for a pleasant surprise. Deepika has made an exception for her wedding photos and unarchived all of them. The actress had shared her wedding photos with Ranveer Singh back in 2018 when they got married at Italy's Lake Como.

Unarchiving her wedding photos, Deepika also shared photos of her wedding invitation, the couple's starry Mumbai reception, their first wedding anniversary visit to seek blessings of Lord Venkateswara as well as their visit to Harmandir Sahib. Some other unarchived snapshots included photos of her and her mum as well as with Ranveer.

Go down memory lane with some of Deepika's unarchived wedding photos:

Looks like the wedding season and celeb weddings probably prompted Deepika to take the step and unarchive some of her most loved photos and precious memories.

