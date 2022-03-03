Deepika Padukone is undeniably breathtaking as she gets a new makeover; WATCH

Deepika Padukone just got a new makeover! Yes, you read that right! There’s absolutely no denying the fact that Deepika is one of the most gorgeous actresses in the Indian film industry. Apart from proving her acting chops in front of the audience, Deepika has also mesmerized people with her sheer beauty, elegance, and grace. And now, she has gotten a whole new makeover, as she got a haircut. Are you scared of letting go of your precious locks and experimenting with your look? Well, Deepika’s new look is certainly going to be awe-inspiring.

A few moments back, the official Instagram handle of a reputed salon called Clarabelle Saldanha posted a new video, in which Deepika can be seen in new hair color and haircut. The actress rocked the new avatar with confidence and grace. Deepika could also be seen taking a picture of herself in the mirror. The new look completely suited the Gehraiyaan actress as she looked extremely pretty.

Click HERE to watch Deepika Padukone’s new makeover.

On the professional front, Deepika was last seen in the Shakun Batra directorial Gehraiyaan. Apart from her, the movie starred Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, and Dhairya Karwa in pivotal roles. Now, Deepika has Fighter, Pathan, The Intern, and Project K in the pipeline. Yesterday, Deepika took to her Instagram space and dropped a teaser for Pathan co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham in the leads. The Siddharth Anand directorial will be SRK’s comeback to films after four long years. Pathaan is all set to release on 25th January, 2023.

ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone flashes her dimpled smile as she is clicked in the city; PHOTOS