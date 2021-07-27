Deepika Padukone undergoes intense prep for high octane action sequences for Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathan

has been on a roll as she has some interesting projects in the pipeline. The star has just begun shooting for Nag Ashwin’s directorial tentatively titled as Project K opposite Prabhas. Besides that, she is also working with in Siddharth Anand directorial Pathan. The movie will mark Deepika and Shah Rukh Khan's fourth collaboration after Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express and Happy New Year. And while the fans are eagerly waiting to see Shah Rukh and Deepika sharing the screen space again, we have an interesting update about the movie.

According to a report published in Mid Day, the Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela actress will be seen doing some high octane action sequences in Pathan. In fact, Deepika has undergone intense preparations for this action avatar. “Deepika is shooting for high octane action scenes for Pathan currently. They are shooting them in Mumbai itself and Deepika has done intense preps for it,” a source close to the actress was quoted saying. Interestingly, this isn’t the first time that Deepika will be seen giving a glimpse of her action avatar on the big screen. She did have a power-packed role in her Hollywood debut XXX: Return of Xander Cage with Vin Diesel.

Needless to say, it will be interesting to see Deepika performing some high octane sequences on the silver screen once again. To note, apart from Deepika and King Khan, Pathan will also feature John Abraham who will be seen as the lead antagonist in the movie. To note, John will be sharing the screen space with Shah Rukh Khan for the first time and the duo is expected to lock horns in the movie.

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan's Pathan to get hyper stylised action scenes as Aditya Chopra ropes in 4 stunt directors