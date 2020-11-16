Deepika Padukone urges fans to 'check out' meme comparing her white OOTD with Kaju Katli and we are in splits

Deepika Padukone took to social media to drop a hilarious meme on herself shared by a fan who compared her latest white festive outfit with a sweet treat. The gorgeous star surely left fans in splits by sharing it herself.

If there is one start in Bollywood who has always managed to win hearts by her demeanour as well as her style, it is . The Padmaavat star has not just won hearts by her performances on screen but also by her impeccable style. But, sometimes as a compliment on her looks, fans create hilarious memes and well, the star too seems to enjoy them and share them further. Speaking of this, Deepika left the internet in splits recently when she shared a meme based on her recent white and silver ensemble for Siddhant Chaturvedi's house party.

Taking to her Instagram story, Deepika dropped a meme that compared her white OOTD for Siddhanth's party to Kaju Katli. On one side, we could see Kaju Katli and on the other side, fan placed a photo of Deepika in her white OOTD and called her 'Kaju Katli Pro Max.' The hilarious meme caught Deepika's attention and well, she could not stop herself from sharing it on her social media handle with all her fans. This is not the first time that Deepika has shared a meme on herself.

The Padmaavat actress loves to share memes on her style and fashion and well, surely leaves fans laughing with them.

Take a look at Deepika Padukone's outfit meme:

Meanwhile, recently, Deepika was spotted at Siddhant Chaturvedi's Diwali bash with Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter. Siddhant, Ananya and Deepika are a part of Shakun Batra's next film. While the film is yet to get a title, the shoot for the first schedule was wrapped up last month in Goa and all stars returned to Mumbai post it. The film will be produced by 's Dharma Productions and tentatively is slated to release on February 12, 2021.

Credits :Deepika Padukone Instagram

