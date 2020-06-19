Deepika Padukone urges people to NOT treat depression as sadness; Says ‘It is not same as feeling sad’

Deepika Padukone has been vocal about mental health issues for quite some time. In the light of the recent incident of Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise, Deepika has been posting on social media about mental health and depression to reduce the stigma around it.

In the past few days, the topic of mental health has again come in the spotlight post the sudden and untimely demise of Sushant Singh Rajput. As per reports, Sushant was allegedly suffering from depression for the past 6 months. Another actress in Bollywood who has struggled with depression and has opened up about it publicly is . On hearing about the news of Sushant’s demise, Deepika shared her thoughts about reaching out to close ones to talk and emphasised on the importance of mental health.

Now, once again, Deepika took to social media to raise awareness about depression and urged people to not treat it the same as sadness. The Chhapaak actress has been posting daily on social media to reduce the stigma around mental health and today, once again, Deepika urged everyone to not think of depression in the same way of feeling sad. The actress was among the few stars in Bollywood who opened up about her struggle with mental health back in the days.

Taking to social media, Deepika shared photos that read, “Repeat After Me. Depression is not the same as sadness.” Another photo that Deepika shared read, “Repeat After Me. Depression is not the same as feeling sad.”

Here are Deepika Padukone’s latest post about mental health:

Meanwhile, when Sushant’s demise news broke, Deepika took to social media and stressed the importance of reaching out to people in case one is feeling depressed. Amid the lockdown, Deepika has been spending time at home with . On the work front, Deepika will be seen next in Shakun Batra’s untitled film starring Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The film is produced by and slated to release on February 12, 2021.

