  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Deepika Padukone urges people to NOT treat depression as sadness; Says ‘It is not same as feeling sad’

Deepika Padukone has been vocal about mental health issues for quite some time. In the light of the recent incident of Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise, Deepika has been posting on social media about mental health and depression to reduce the stigma around it.
6733 reads Mumbai
Deepika Padukone urges people to NOT treat depression as sadness; Says ‘It is not same as feeling sad’Deepika Padukone urges people to NOT treat depression as sadness; Says ‘It is not same as feeling sad’
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

In the past few days, the topic of mental health has again come in the spotlight post the sudden and untimely demise of Sushant Singh Rajput. As per reports, Sushant was allegedly suffering from depression for the past 6 months. Another actress in Bollywood who has struggled with depression and has opened up about it publicly is Deepika Padukone. On hearing about the news of Sushant’s demise, Deepika shared her thoughts about reaching out to close ones to talk and emphasised on the importance of mental health. 

Now, once again, Deepika took to social media to raise awareness about depression and urged people to not treat it the same as sadness. The Chhapaak actress has been posting daily on social media to reduce the stigma around mental health and today, once again, Deepika urged everyone to not think of depression in the same way of feeling sad. The actress was among the few stars in Bollywood who opened up about her struggle with mental health back in the days.

Also Read|Deepika Padukone continues to raise awareness about depression; asks all to treat it ‘like any other illness’

Taking to social media, Deepika shared photos that read, “Repeat After Me. Depression is not the same as sadness.” Another photo that Deepika shared read, “Repeat After Me. Depression is not the same as feeling sad.”

Here are Deepika Padukone’s latest post about mental health:

Meanwhile, when Sushant’s demise news broke, Deepika took to social media and stressed the importance of reaching out to people in case one is feeling depressed. Amid the lockdown, Deepika has been spending time at home with Ranveer Singh. On the work front, Deepika will be seen next in Shakun Batra’s untitled film starring Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The film is produced by Karan Johar and slated to release on February 12, 2021. 

Credits :Twitter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput: Here’s a list of stars who made their Bollywood debut opposite the actor
From a backup dancer to a star: A look at Sushant Singh Rajput’s journey
Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill’s shared surprising things about her love life
Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput: When the late actor spoke on nepotism, heartbreak, late mother
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Demise: Shah Rukh Khan to Priyanka Chopra and others mourn the actor’s death
Sejal Kumar: From being rejected at auditions & leaving an economic degree to a YouTube sensation
Himanshi Khurana on Asim Riaz, emotional breakdown, Tamasha, Khyaal Rakhya Kar
Sushant Singh Rajput Demise: Check out the star's RARE facts
Time Machine: Disha Patani on dating Tiger Shroff, trolls, what love means to her, dance
Disha Patani’s Inspiring Journey In Bollywood
Love Talkies: Miley Jab Hum Tum’s Sanaya Irani & Mohit Sehgal on their wedding, fights, Nach Baliye

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement