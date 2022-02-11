Deepika Padukone vibes with team Gehraiyaan ft Siddhant, Ananya & others as they ace new Insta trend; Watch

Deepika Padukone just tried out a new trend on Instagram reels with her Gehraiyaan team and it looks all things fun. Gehraiyaan has been one of the most awaited films in recent times and it just released today on an OTT platform. Deepika, along with her co-actors Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, Dhairya Karwa, and writer-director Shakun Batra have been leaving no stones unturned to promote their new film. And it looks like they are ensuring to not miss out on the fun and their latest video is proof.

A few moments back, Deepika took to her Instagram space and shared a new reel in which she along with her co-stars and director can be seen joining the bandwagon of a trend on the social media where people bop their heads together on a rhythm, while the camera gives a side view of the same. In the video, Deepika is seen standing first in the line, followed by Ananya, Shakun, Siddhant, and Dhairya. They also start doing a fun dance move but soon break into laughter, with Deepika saying, "It's a mess". Sharing the video, Deepika captioned it, "Vibin' into your living rooms like".

Click Here to watch the video.

Speaking about the film, the Shakun Batra directorial Gehraiyaan, which released today, explores the interconnected stories of four individuals, Alisha (Deepika), Zain (Siddhant), Tia (Ananya), and Karan (Dhairya). From the trailer, it can be seen that the film is a take on the complexities and layers of modern, urban relationships, friendships, and betrayal. The film and the performances have received quite good reviews.

ALSO READ: Gehraiyaan Review: Deepika Padukone steers Shakun Batra's complex love drama remarkably