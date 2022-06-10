Deepika Padukone visits Tirupati temple with her family on father Prakash Padukone’s birthday; PHOTOS

Deepika Padukone has been winning hearts with her fashion game at the 75th Cannes Film Festival. She was the only Indian on the prestigious film festival’s jury. Well, after the hectic schedule, the actress was to spend some quality time with her family. And Pinkvilla had exclusively reported that Deepika will visit the Tirupati temple on her dad Prakash Padukone’s birthday this year. Well, now the pictures of the Om Shanti Om actress along with her family from the Tirupati temple have come out. This is reportedly a family ritual that the Padukone's have followed for years.

In the pictures, we can see Deepika Padukone clad in a light pink coloured traditional attire. She wrapped around a maroon coloured cloth with a golden border and walked barefoot. She tied her hair in a bun and covered her face with a mask. In some of the pictures, we can also see her father, Prakash Padukone in a white traditional outfit with the same maroon coloured shawl wrapped around him. Deepika was accompanied by her sister and mother as well.

Check out pictures of Deepika Padukone:

Deepika's Future Projects

After a hectic time at Cannes, Deepika will soon begin work on her films. The actress has several films in the pipeline. After Gehraiyaan, Deepika will be seen next in the highly-anticipated film Pathaan alongside Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. Directed by Siddharth Anand, it is set to release on January 25, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Apart from this, the actress also has Fighter co-starring Hrithik Roshan. She also has The Intern with Amitabh Bachchan, which is the Hindi remake of the 2015 American comedy film with the same name. Deepika will also feature in Nag Ashwin's science-fiction, Project K with Prabhas and Disha Patani in pivotal roles.

