Deepika Padukone is a walking bundle of joy in this throwback video from an award show; WATCH

Chhappak actress Deepika Padukone always has our attention, but this time, it is with a throwback video. Check it out right here.

has always been one to have our attention with the work she has done, the style that she has followed, and everything else that comes along with her. Deepika has had quite the evolution over the past years of being a part of the Bollywood industry, but if there is one thing that hasn't changed, that is the fact that she always brings along with her, a sense of chirpiness and her videos, or her interviews, do bear testimony to that.

While everyone has been having their own gala time staying home amid the ongoing Coronavirus lockdown, we have been going through our galleries and well, we keep finding new things time and again. And today, our hidden gem is this video where Deepika is walking towards the camera with this huge smile on her face and this sense of excitement for whatever it is that is about to follow. And if you come to think of it, this is just a drop of the excitement we will all have when we get out of this quarantine, isn't it?

Check out Deepika Padukone's video right here.

Meanwhile, the actress was last seen in Chhapaak, which narrated the real-life story of an acid attack survivor, Laxmi. The movie also co-starrer Vikrant Massey and was directed by Meghna Gulzar. Though the movie did not do very well as far as the box office numbers are concerned, it did manage to leave an impression on the minds of many.

Credits :Instagram

