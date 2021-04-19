Deepika Padukone walks like a Master with Thalapathy Vijay’s Vaathi Coming playing in the background; WATCH

Deepika Padukone shared a bts of the bts on her Instagram handle where she roamed the streets of Mumbai with Thalapathy Vijay’s song Vaathi Coming in the background, fans appeal for a collaboration.

’s Instagram is as much a window into her personal life as a sheer treat for the fans who are interested in the behind-the-scenes work-life of Padmaavat actress. Deepika shared footage on Instagram captioned, ‘BTS of BTS.’ where it’s a seeping peephole into a day of her life that includes vanity, photoshoots, and traveling in Mumbai with her massive team. Deepika is in different attires at different times of the day in the fast-paced video with a special song supporting the beats in the background.

In the footage, Deepika is walking on the beats of a high-energy song called Vaathi Coming from the Tamil film Master which stars Thalapathy Vijay. Vaathi Coming became a Nationally played song when the film came out in January 2021 and several other Bollywood celebrities like Genelia and Riteish Deshmukh also danced their hearts out in the song. The list also includes the heroes of the Indian team including Ashwin, Hardik Pandya, and Rishabh Pant who shook their bodies on the song. Deepika looked regal on the chest-thumping beats composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

Some of the fans wrote in the comments, “Collab for Vijay and Deepika?” and “Vaathi fever with DP.” Far as cinema is concerned, Deepika has recently announced the remake of the Hollywood film The Intern which will now star Amitabh Bachchan in the role portrayed by Robert De Niro and Deepika will take up the duties from Anne Hathaway. She is also playing a leading part in starrer Pathan, starrer Fighter, and a yet-untitled project with Prabhas.

