Deepika Padukone walks out of Pradeep Sarkar’s Nati Binodini biopic after Chhapaak release; Here’s why

After winning hearts with her performance with Chhapaak, it is reported that Deepika Padukone has turned down Nati Binodini biopic which will be helmed by Pradeep Sarkar.

With an impressive portrayal of acid attack survivor Malti in Meghna Gulzar directorial Chhapaak, has certainly raised the benchmark for her performance. But as much as we love her in the movie, the Bajirao Mastani actress has time and again mentioned that Chhapaak was quite an exhausting movie for her both mentally and emotionally. And after creating a substantial buzz with this Meghna Gulzar directorial and also her ‘controversial’ JNU visit, Deepika has grabbed the eyeballs after speculations over her next project.

There has been a buzz lately that the Padmaavat actress has been approached for filmmaker Pradeep Sarkar’s upcoming directorial Nati Binodini biopic. Reportedly, the movie will be based on Binodini Dasi popularly known as Nati Binodini a popular courtesan who went on to carve a niche as a renowned theatre artist in Kolkata. The media reports suggested that while Deepika was approached for the role of Nati Binodini, she had liked the narration of the movie. In fact, she also agreed to read the script of the Pradeep Sarkar directorial. However, the reading session was delayed due to Chhapaak. And now the recent reports suggest that Deepika has turned down the movie saying she is looking forward to doing some light-hearted movies at the moment and nothing intense like Nati Binodini.

"The makers met Deepika a couple of months ago to give her a story narration. She liked the story and agreed to read the script. But then she got busy with Chhapaak promotions and kept them hanging in limbo saying that she would get back to them. Finally, her team reverted after more than a month saying that she couldn’t do the movie as she wanted to do light-hearted subjects and not heavy or serious movies, which would consume her emotionally,” a source was quoted saying to an entertainment portal.

On the other hands, the reports also suggested that Pradeep is now in talks with for the movie. It will be interesting to see if the blue-eyed beauty will give a nod to the filmmaker for Nati Binodini biopic.

