Deepika Padukone wants fans to choose between her ‘cap or no cap’ look; Ranveer Singh picks THIS one

Deepika Padukone is one of the most loved actresses of Bollywood. Fans love to see her pictures and videos on social media and Deepika too never fails to keep her fans happy by being quite active on social media. The actress posts some stunning pictures of her on her gram and we bet fans never have a complaint about this. Well, the actress posted 2 pictures of her today and wanted her fans to help her chose a look for her. Indeed, Deepika looked great in both the looks, lets see which one do you pick?

Taking to her Instagram, Deepika Padukone posted 2 pictures of her. In the first picture, Deepika wore a black cap and more than half her face was covered with it. She tied a bun and had a straight face on. In the next picture, Deepika removed the cap and left her hair open. She had her pout face on as she posed for the selfie. Sharing these two looks, Deepika wrote, “Cap…Or no cap!?” The actress wanted her fans to pick one look out of the two for her. But, how could Deepika's hubby Ranveer not pick his favourite? He took to the comments section and wrote, "Shawty is a certified hawty, no capppp."

Check it out:

Deepika Padukone’s hubby Ranveer Singh is in the headlines these days as he is all set to step into the shoes of a host and make his television debut with ‘The Big Picture’. On the first day of the shoot, Ranveer’s wife Deepika Padukone surprised the actor in the sweetest way ever and that is melting our hearts.

As effervescent actor Ranveer Singh gears up for his TV debut, his loving wife, Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone surprised him with flowers and a handwritten note. Singh narrates, "On my first day, I was nervous and excited. Deepika sent me flowers and a handwritten note to wish me the very best for the show”.

ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone surprised Ranveer Singh on first day of ‘The Big Picture’; Here's how​