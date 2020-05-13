Deepika Padukone WANTS Kartik Aaryan to shave off his beard and we couldn't agree more with her

Kartik Aaryan, who is known for his charming, chocolate boy looks, is supporting a bearded look these days.

It’s been over 45 days since we all are stuck at our homes courtesy the ongoing lockdown to combat the COVID 19 outbreak in India. And while staying at home has been the only way to fight this pandemic, it has indeed taken a toll on our otherwise hectic schedule. We all have been quite laid back these days and our lazy self has been dominating our lives. Amid this quarantine break, Kartik Aaryan has been making the headlines as the actor has been flaunting a new look these days. Yes! Bollywood’s chocolate boy has opted for a bearded look during the quarantine.

But looks like, Kartik is in a dilemma about his new look. The Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor spoke about the same during a recent live session on Instagram wherein he quizzed his fans about if he should stick to his bearded look or shave it off. During the live session, Kartik revealed that his mother isn’t liking his bearded look and wants him to get rid of it soon failing which he won’t be getting the food. In fact, his sister also handed him a trimmer during the live and emphasised that it was sent by their mother.

While his act left fans in split, Kartik received a mixed response for his bearded look. Interestingly, also joined the live and ended up voting for Kartik’s clean shave look. The Padmavat actress commented on the video with a ‘hands-up’ emoji indicating that she’s team-shave-it-off. Well, we hope Kartik pays heed to Deepika’s advice and gets back to his chocolate boy look soon.

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Kartik has some interesting projects lined up in his kitty. He will be seen in the much talked about Dostana 2 with Janhvi Kapoor and Lakshya along with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with Kiara Advani.

Credits :Instagram

