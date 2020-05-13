  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Deepika Padukone WANTS Kartik Aaryan to shave off his beard and we couldn't agree more with her

Kartik Aaryan, who is known for his charming, chocolate boy looks, is supporting a bearded look these days.
315374 reads Mumbai Updated: May 14, 2020 07:57 am
Deepika Padukone WANTS Kartik Aaryan to shave off his beard and we couldn't agree more with herDeepika Padukone WANTS Kartik Aaryan to shave off his beard and we couldn't agree more with her
  • 24
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

It’s been over 45 days since we all are stuck at our homes courtesy the ongoing lockdown to combat the COVID 19 outbreak in India. And while staying at home has been the only way to fight this pandemic, it has indeed taken a toll on our otherwise hectic schedule. We all have been quite laid back these days and our lazy self has been dominating our lives. Amid this quarantine break, Kartik Aaryan has been making the headlines as the actor has been flaunting a new look these days. Yes! Bollywood’s chocolate boy has opted for a bearded look during the quarantine.

But looks like, Kartik is in a dilemma about his new look. The Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor spoke about the same during a recent live session on Instagram wherein he quizzed his fans about if he should stick to his bearded look or shave it off. During the live session, Kartik revealed that his mother isn’t liking his bearded look and wants him to get rid of it soon failing which he won’t be getting the food. In fact, his sister also handed him a trimmer during the live and emphasised that it was sent by their mother.

While his act left fans in split, Kartik received a mixed response for his bearded look. Interestingly, Deepika Padukone also joined the live and ended up voting for Kartik’s clean shave look. The Padmavat actress commented on the video with a ‘hands-up’ emoji indicating that she’s team-shave-it-off. Well, we hope Kartik pays heed to Deepika’s advice and gets back to his chocolate boy look soon.

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Kartik has some interesting projects lined up in his kitty. He will be seen in the much talked about Dostana 2 with Janhvi Kapoor and Lakshya along with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with Kiara Advani.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
Anonymous 1 day ago

PR

Anonymous 1 day ago

Deepika too is fangirl of Kartik and his beards.

Anonymous 1 day ago

You look super sexy in a beard. Don't shave it, maybe you could try a different style i.e trim . It surely gives you a MACHO look.

Anonymous 1 day ago

Looks cool in beard don't shave just trim a little n u looks kill us

Anonymous 1 day ago

Deepika has a crush on Kartik like she had on fawad.

Anonymous 1 day ago

Notice how Deepika is stalking Karthik Aryan.

Anonymous 1 day ago

How tf is this stalking?

Anonymous 1 day ago

Please trim your beard you are looking like a beggar

Anonymous 1 day ago

He looks like a big beggar

Anonymous 1 day ago

Karthik your image is of a chocolate boy so you should not spoil your image you r sweet person with sweet look suggesting you as sis n mom only rest your choice

Anonymous 1 day ago

He should do on May 16

Anonymous 2 days ago

I think depika is right kartik bro you should shave your beard and get back to your old cute self

Anonymous 2 days ago

All others should learn how Kartik Aryaan manages to be in news via all his nonsense, cheap stuffs, his YTube show being the only exception showing some sense.

Anonymous 2 days ago

What a feather gesture of a simple emoji by one of the finest ladies of India

Anonymous 2 days ago

She is obsessed about other men .... how cheap

Anonymous 2 days ago

It's her choice....

Anonymous 2 days ago

Uska account hai who the hell do you think you are to judge one of the best actresses

Anonymous 2 days ago

Obsessed? They're friends. Your words on other people shows your cheap mentality

Anonymous 2 days ago

Anonymous cheapster alert... If you can't say anything good about people then shut up

Anonymous 2 days ago

Why do you exist? A**h*le!

Anonymous 2 days ago

what is cheap in this??? I mean suggesting someone to shave his beard makes someone cheap?? ur having a cheap mentality i must say.

Anonymous 2 days ago

Your cheap enough to make false comment on a successful ladies character

Anonymous 2 days ago

Anything to stay in news lol.

Anonymous 2 days ago

PR QUEEN ALERT !

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement