Deepika Padukone wants to 'whack' Ranveer Singh for THIS as he asks 'what possibilities do you see?' in a post

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone often poke fun at each other and light up social media with their banter. Recently, Ranveer shared a post and Deepika had a cheeky response to it that will make every couple feel relatable.
1477 reads Mumbai
Known to be one of the most adorable and fun-loving duos in Bollywood, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh never fail to light up the internet with their mushy posts. However, at times, fans also get to see their flirty and cheeky side on social media and it is absolutely endearing. Speaking of this, recently, the Gully Boy actor shared a brand post on social media where he asked his fans of the possibilities they could see. However, his wife Deepika had other things on her mind about the post and had a hilarious reply for him.

Taking to his Instagram account, Ranveer shared a video about his journey in Bollywood. In the same post, he asked his fans, 'What possibilities do you see.?' While many fans were motivated on seeing Ranveer's inspiring post, wife Deepika had a cute yet cheeky response for him that every couple would relate to. The actress joked about Ranveer getting 'whacked' if he does not reach home before dinner time. Seeing the Chhapaak star's hilarious comment, fans were left laughing. 

On Ranveer's post, Deepika commented, "The possibility of you getting a whack tonight if you don't make it for dinner on time." She ended the comment with cool shades smiling emoji. 

Take a look:

Meanwhile, lately, Deepika and Ranveer have been lighting up the internet with their cute posts. From taking up trending reel challenges to sharing mushy photos with each other, DeepVeer surely has upped their social media game and their fans are loving it. Recently, as Janta Curfew began in Mumbai, Deepika and Ranveer jetted off to Bengaluru to spend time with the former's parents. On the work front, Deepika will be seen in Shakun Batra's next while Ranveer has a couple of projects including '83, Cirkus, Jayeshbhai Jordaar, and Anniyan remake in the pipeline. 

