Deepika Padukone was an admin of alleged drug chats WhatsApp group with Jaya Saha, Karishma & others: Report

Ahead of her interrogation by the Narcotics Control Bureau, certain reports of news channels claim that Deepika Padukone was apparently the admin of alleged drug chats whatsapp group with Jaya Saha. Deepika is set to appear tomorrow for a probe before NCB.

As per the latest development, a news report by Times Now claimed that was the admin of alleged drug chats WhatsApp group with Jaya Saha. As per Times Now's accessed chats report, Deepika along with Jaya Saha was the admin of the Whatsapp group where Karishma Prakash was a member. The news has been reported by the news channel a day ahead of Deepika's interrogation by the Narcotics Control Bureau. Times Now accessed the chats and claimed in their report that Deepika had two numbers in the group out of which one was the admin along with Jaya Saha. However, the report by the news channel also stated that the NCB has no seizures that the agency could link to the actress.

Further, a report by Republic TV stated that Deepika was a member of the alleged drug chats Whatsapp group along with Karishma Prakash and KWAN co-founders Anirban Das Blah and Vijay Subramaniam. As per the Republic's report, the group was owned and formed by Jaya Saha. The report by Republic claimed that the name of the group was 'DP+KA+KWAN.' Republic's report also claimed that other members in the group included Madhu Mantena, KWAN CEO Dhruv.

Meanwhile, Deepika was summoned by the NCB on the basis for alleged drug chats dated back to 2017 where the actress was allegedly discussing about 'maal, hash weed' in a chat with Karishma. Karishma has already been quizzed today by the NCB and is currently being grilled. Deepika will appear before the agency tomorrow. The actress had confirmed the same to the agency and she arrived back in Mumbai from Goa yesterday evening with husband . While the NCB has not mentioned any details regarding these reports, earlier today, there were certain claims that Ranveer too requested the agency to be present with wife Deepika during her questioning. However, NCB Deputy Director KPS Malhotra denied those claims and issued a clarification that they did not get any such requests.

