Deepika Padukone was suicidal during depression, gives credit to her mom for recognizing her signs & symptoms

Deepika Padukone is one of the top actresses in Bollywood. She has achieved great success in her career and has built a place for herself in the industry. The Gehraiyaan star is also someone who has been very vocal about her mental health. She has never shied away from talking about her depression and also motivated many to open up about the same. Well, at a recent event, Deepika yet again spoke about the time when she was battling depression and recalled how it was her mom who recognized that she needed help.

Talking about her depression, Deepika Padukone gave all the credit to her mother for recognizing the signs and symptoms because it just happened out of the blue. She said that she was on a career-high, everything was going well so there was no reason for which she should have felt that way. But, she added that she would break down for no reason. “There were days when I just didn’t want to wake up, I would just sleep because sleep for me was an escape. I was suicidal at times,” revealed the star. Recalling the incident where her parents had come to visit her and on the day when they were leaving for Bangalore, the actress broke down. When Deepika had no answers to questions that her mother asked her mother knew instantly that something was wrong and that according to the actress was God sent.

Deepika Padukone will be seen in Pathaan opposite Shah Rukh Khan. Recently, Deepika shared a new poster of the film in which she could be seen holding a gun and firing a bullet. The Siddharth Anand actioner will mark her fourth collaboration with Shah Rukh Khan. It also features John Abraham in a key role. Pathaan will hit theatres on the 25th of January, 2023. Apart from Pathaan, Deepika also has Fighter with Hrithik Roshan. She will also be seen in Nag Ashwin’s Project K with Prabhas. Deepika also has the Hindi remake of The Intern in the pipeline, where she will share screen space with her Piku co-star Amitabh Bachchan.

If you need support or know someone who is struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.