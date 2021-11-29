Deepika Padukone wears an oversized denim jacket for her airport look; See PHOTOS

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are all set to woo the viewers once again with their chemistry in the upcoming sports drama 83. The actress, recently, shared the teaser of the film and also revealed the release date of the film. It will hit the theatres on December 24 this year and the trailer will be out on November 30. The sports drama, based on India’s first world cup win, was in news for a long time. Amid this, today Deepika was spotted at the airport in a complete causal look.