Deepika Padukone: When the actress changed focus from sports to modeling at the age of 16
Deepika Padukone does not need any introduction. The actress is currently considered one of the most bankable celebs in Bollywood. Well, everyone knows that Deepika’s father, Prakash Padukone, was a badminton player. So, there is no doubt that the actress has expertise in that field too. In one of her interviews, she opened up on how she played the sport right from her childhood to teenage days. The actress has also revealed that she considers badminton as her ‘second love.’
However, Deepika changed her focus to modeling and acting when she was 16. Very few people are aware of the fact that the actress also appeared in a few commercials as a child. She began to pursue modeling as her full-time career after her 10th board examination. Deepika’s mother, Ujjala, has revealed how her daughter approached her one fine day and talked about doing modeling and getting into movies. The actress reportedly also told her mom that she would make them proud one day.
Just like many other celebs, Deepika did modeling assignments before venturing into acting. The actress walked the ramp for late designer Wendell Rodricks too. He is the same man who suggested her name to Malaika Arora, and the latter passed the same to Farah Khan. That paved the way for Deepika’s debut in Om Shanti Om in 2007. Well, she has achieved multiple successes in her sports career too. For the unversed, the actress also played badminton at the national level.
