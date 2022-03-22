Deepika Padukone whistles while she poses in black; Ardent fan says 'Send selfie with SRK from Spain'

Deepika Padukone is a stunner and often makes sure to win our hearts with her stunning and gorgeous pictures. Her Instagram handle is a visual treat for all her fans and followers. The actress is currently in Spain shooting for her upcoming movie with Shah Rukh Khan, Pathaan. Even John Abraham had gone to Spain with his wife Priya Runchal but he came back to Mumbai a couple of weeks ago. Well, today DP took to her Instagram handle to share a picture of herself whistling as she poses for the camera.

In the picture, we can see Deepika Padukone looks like a glam doll in her off-shoulder bodycon mini dress. It is a monochrome picture in which DP stands tall with her short hair done neatly in such a way that it is pulled back. Her smoky eye makeup, long dangling earrings and those tie around the ankle stilettoes make her look even more gorgeous. Sharing this picture she wrote, ‘Whistle while you work’. In fact, one of the fans took to the comments section and demanded the actress to share a selfie of her with SRK.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika Padukone was last seen in Gehraiyaan alongside, Dhairya Karwa, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday. She has been praised for her role in the film and the film too got mixed reviews.

Currently, she is shooting for the much-awaited film Pathaan alongside Shah Rukh Khan. The teaser of the film already created a lot of hype and we bet fans cannot wait longer for the film. Apart from this DP also had Fighter with Hrithik Roshan. The motion poster of this film too created a lot of hype.

