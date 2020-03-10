Deepika Padukone wishes everyone Happy Holi by grooving on her track Balam Pichkari; Watch Video

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

On the occasion of Holi, Deepika Padukone dances on the tunes of Balam Pichkari while wishing everyone Happy Holi. Check it out.

Just a few hours ago, had quoted saying to Mid Day that Balam Pichkari is like Rang Barse (Silsila; 1981) of our generation. She called the song from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani a new-age Holi anthem and said that nowadays, every Holi party starts with Rang Barse, and the second song has to be Balam Pichkari. For the uninitiated, Balam Pichkari is the holi song from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani starring , Deepika Padukone, Aditya Roy Kapur and Kalki Koechlin.

Sung by Vishal Dadlani and Shalmali Kholgade, the song has struck a chord with the audience and makes everyone groove to its peppy tunes. From Deepika's thumkas to Ranbir's cool swag moves, Balam Pichkari is almost everyone's favourite dance number. And today, on the occasion of Holi, Deepika has shared a fun video where the actress is donning a white crop top with holi colours on it and blue denim and is showing off her moves on the song Balam Pichkari while wishing everyone a Happy Holi. Deepika's dance video on the song makes us want to groove on the track right away!

For the unreversed, Balam Pichkari comes at a crucial point in the film which shows Naina's (Deepika) transformation from a shy girl to fun and bindaas one. Speaking about her Holi plans, Deepika said that as actors, they are busy with shootings, had called up to ask whether or not she was shooting on Holi, and luckily, since Deepika wasn’t shooting, therefore, they will have a warm cosy celebration at home.

Check out Deepika Padukone's wish on Holi here:

