Deepika Padukone wishes 'good health & happiness' to Rajinikanth as he celebrates 70th birthday

Film industry's megastar Rajinikanth completed another year round the sun as he celebrated his 70th birthday on 12 December. While wishes from across Bollywood, Tollywood and other industries poured in, the actor and politician also was flooded with wishes from fans and political personalities. One of them was Prime Minister Narendra Modi who tweeted, "Dear @rajinikanth Ji, wishing you a Happy Birthday! May you lead a long and healthy life."

Rajinikanth's Kochadaiiyaan co-star and actress was a tad bit late as she took to Instagram to wish the superstar on late Saturday night. Nevertheless, Deepika shared a heartwarming picture of Rajinikanth and sent her best wishes. Sharing the photo, Deepika wrote, "Happy Birthday.. wishing you good health & happiness always sir."

Take a look at Deepika Padukone's post below:

Deepika's Chennai Express co-star and Bollywood superstar also had special wishes for Thalaiva. Sharing a a still from the Lungi Dance song of his film Chennai Express, SRK's birthday wish for Thalaiva read, "Here’s wishing the Birthday a very Happy Rajinikanth!!! Marking another year of superhuman-ness from the one and only Thalaiva!! Health and happiness to you always @rajinikanth sir... Love you very much!"

Rajinikanth's birthday was celebrated with much aplomb on social media by his die-hard fans who made sure he was one of the top trends on Twitter throughout Saturday. The megastar also took to Twitter to personally thank scores of people from the film fraternity and otherwise who wished him.

