Deepika Padukone wishes Kartik Aaryan with a cute birthday post; Says 'May we sign a fun film together'

As Kartik Aaryan is celebrating his 30th birthday today, Deepika Padukone took to her Instagram handle to wish the Luka Chhupi actor.

ever misses an opportunity to wish her friends and colleagues from the film industry on their birthdays. This time, Deepika took to her Instagram handle to wish birthday boy Kartik Aaryan. The Luka Chuppi actor is celebrating his 30th birthday today, fans and celebrities are pouring in birthday wishes for Kartik on social media. Now, Deepika also took to her social media handle to wish the birthday boy. Kartik and Deepika share a great bond with each other. They have indulged in social media banter several times.

Now, their fans are waiting to see them together on the big screen. Deepika shared a photo of Karik Aaryan along with a cute birthday note on her Instagram story. She wrote, "Happy Birthday! May we sign a fun film together this year! @kartikaaryan."

Take a look at Deepika Padukone’s birthday wish for Kartik Aaryan here:

Earlier, during an Instagram conversation, the Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor wrote to Deepika, "Hai kisi director mein dum?" To which Deepika replied with a popular dialogue from her debut film Om Shanti Om way, she wrote, "Agar kisi cheez ko dil se chaho to poori qainaat use tumse milane ki koshish mei lag jaati hai."

In 2019, Deepika and Kartik had grabbed a lot of attentions by dancing on Dheeme Dheeme song at the Mumbai airport. Talking about the same, the Padmavaat actress had said, "I saw him on Instagram or something and I’m like ‘wow he’s endearing’ and I kept watching and I kept watching.”

On the work front, Deepika Padukone is gearing up for Shakun Batra’s upcoming untitled film along with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday. On the other hand, Kartik Aaryan has Bhool Bulaiya 2 and Dostana 2 in the pipeline. He has also signed three films with Eros International.

