  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Deepika Padukone wishes Katrina Kaif these TWO things as the latter celebrates her 37th birthday

Considering that the lockdown situation in Mumbai is more or less the same, Katrina Kaif has been getting a whole lot of virtual love on her 37th birthday.
2896 reads Mumbai
News,Katrina Kaif,Deepika Padukone,katrina kaif birthdayDeepika Padukone wishes Katrina Kaif these TWO things as the latter celebrates her 37th birthday
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Katrina Kaif must be feeling the social media love all day, today as she celebrates her 37th birthday amidst the confines of her home. Considering that the lockdown situation in Mumbai is more or less the same, the actress has been getting a whole lot of virtual love from her co-stars, industry friends and even rumoured lover Vicky Kaushal. One of the many to wish Katrina was Deepika Padukone who took to her Instagram Story to shower some love on the birthday girl. 

Deepika Padukone shared a stunning and happy picture of Katrina and wished the actress two things. The message read, "Happy Happy Birthday @KatrinaKaif. Wishing you good health and peace of mind always." 

Check out her wish below: 

Not just Deepika, but Alia Bhatt too showed some love for Katrina. She wrote, "Happy Birthday you gorgeous, gorgeous soul!! May your day be full of sunshine...oh and pancakes."  Alia's wish also revealed the nickname she has for Katrina as she added, "I wish you a lifetime of all things lovely!!! Love you loads Katy.." 

Katrina Kaif seems to be having a rather great week. Just yesterday, her much loved film Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara clocked nine years. Director Zoya Akhtar had shared special BTS shots from the film and Katrina was seen in her La Tomatina outfit. On the work front, Katrina's film Sooryavanshi with Akshay Kumar was set to take the box office storm but the coronavirus crisis played spoilsport. 

Here's wishing Katrina Kaif a very Happy Birthday!  

Credits :Pinkvilla

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Salman Khan: 5 times the superstar was miserably trolled
BTS: 7 Best Moments from 1st half of 2020
Celebs pay a heartfelt tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput
Shweta Tiwari and daughter Palak Tiwari play ‘How well do you know your mom?’
Hina Khan’s revelations about career, love and life
Aaliya Siddiqui on divorce from Nawazuddin Siddiqui: He had many affairs; his brother slapped me
Celebs and their alternate career choices REVEALED
Himanshi Khurana on her Lockdown To Do List, most googled search, fights, PM Modi’s speech & COVID 19
Nithya Menen on Jayalalithaa biopic, comparisons with Kangana Ranaut & Abhishek’s no kiss clause
Kareena Kapoor Khan stole the limelight with these outfits at Bollywood weddings
Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya and Aaradhya test positive for COVID 19

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement