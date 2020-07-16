Deepika Padukone wishes Katrina Kaif these TWO things as the latter celebrates her 37th birthday

Considering that the lockdown situation in Mumbai is more or less the same, Katrina Kaif has been getting a whole lot of virtual love on her 37th birthday.

must be feeling the social media love all day, today as she celebrates her 37th birthday amidst the confines of her home. Considering that the lockdown situation in Mumbai is more or less the same, the actress has been getting a whole lot of virtual love from her co-stars, industry friends and even rumoured lover Vicky Kaushal. One of the many to wish Katrina was who took to her Instagram Story to shower some love on the birthday girl.

Deepika Padukone shared a stunning and happy picture of Katrina and wished the actress two things. The message read, "Happy Happy Birthday @KatrinaKaif. Wishing you good health and peace of mind always."

Check out her wish below:

Not just Deepika, but too showed some love for Katrina. She wrote, "Happy Birthday you gorgeous, gorgeous soul!! May your day be full of sunshine...oh and pancakes." Alia's wish also revealed the nickname she has for Katrina as she added, "I wish you a lifetime of all things lovely!!! Love you loads Katy.."

Katrina Kaif seems to be having a rather great week. Just yesterday, her much loved film Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara clocked nine years. Director Zoya Akhtar had shared special BTS shots from the film and Katrina was seen in her La Tomatina outfit. On the work front, Katrina's film Sooryavanshi with was set to take the box office storm but the coronavirus crisis played spoilsport.

Here's wishing Katrina Kaif a very Happy Birthday!

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×