Deepika Padukone wishes Kriti Sanon 'a lifetime of good health and happiness' on her birthday; See Post

Deepika Padukone wishes Kriti Sanon a lifetime of good health for her birthday on her Instagram stories.

With the entire nation adapting to the new normal by staying indoors and safe by practicing social distancing, attending a party or even going to someone place to wish them seems to be a thing of the past now. Not just for us, but celebrities too. Celebrities too just like us are confined to the comfort of their homes and rely on social media to wish their family and friends on their special days. Let it be birthdays or anniversary.

Most recently, who is quite an avid social media user took to her Instagram account and wished Kriti Sanon on her birthday. She uploaded a monochrome picture of the actress on her Instagram story and wrote, “Happy Birthday @kritisanon! Wishing you a lifetime of good health and happiness…” Meanwhile, the ‘Luka Chuppi’ actress, Kriti Sanon turned a year older yesterday and several Bollywood celebrities took to their respective social media accounts and wish the actress on her special day, leaving no stone unturned.

Here is Deepika Padukone's post:

On a professional front, Deepika and Kriti were seen together on the big screen in the movie ‘Raabta’ that was directed by Dinesh Vijan in 2017. Meanwhile, on a personal front, Deepika has been spending time indoors with her husband . She has been active on social media, keeping her fans up to date with her day to day activities. The actress will next be seen in the remake of the Hollywood movie ‘The Intern’. She will also be starring in Kabir Khan’s forthcoming sports film titled ‘83’. She will be playing the role of Shakun Batra.

