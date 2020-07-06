Deepika Padukone wishes the 'light of her life' Ranveer Singh on his birthday by sharing a monochrome photo

As Ranveer Singh rings his 35th birthday, Deepika Padukone pens a sweet note for him on Instagram. Check out her latest post.

recently celebrated his 35th birthday and has been showered with wishes from all over the country. The actor who began his journey in Bollywood with Band Baaja Baaraat in 2010 has come a long way now and is considered one of the most bankable B-town celebs. He tied the knot with in 2018 and the two of them have been inseparable since then. Both of them are currently enjoying their quarantine break to the fullest.

Deepika has also penned down a special birthday note for her beloved husband and it is all things adorable. The actress has shared a throwback monochrome photo of the two of them laughing and having a fun conversation at some event. Needless to say, they look perfect together! She further writes, “The light of my life. The centre of my universe. I wish you good health and peace of mind in abundance. As for the rest, I’ll tell you in person! I Love You.”

Check out her Instagram post below:

On the work front, Ranveer Singh was last seen in the movie Gully Boy co-starring , Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Kalki Koechlin that went on to become a huge hit. He will next be collaborating with Deepika Padukone again for the sports biopic titled ’83 in which he plays the role of the legendary cricketer Kapil Dev. Ranveer has another movie lined up which is Jayeshbhai Jordaar and it also features Shalini Pandey and Boman Irani in the lead roles.

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×