Deepika Padukone wonders if someone is tracking the positive impact of Covid 19 on our environment
Coronavirus outbreak has made everyone take extra care and precautions by staying home for their safety. Bollywood celebrities have been constantly sending messages to their fans to stay at home and stay safe and avoid any social gatherings or any physical contact. Among all the Bollywood celebs, Deepika Padukone is one such actress who is constantly spreading awareness about Covid-19. The actress has kickstarted a series of photos that go by the caption of 'Productivity in time of COVID 19'.
After cleaning her wardrobe, indulging in some self-care, and after taking to healthy living with fruits and juices, the actress has shared a post about the environment. Deepika has shared the positive impact of the lockdown on our environment. Sharing a post on her Instagram story, DP wrote, "While everything that is going on around us is unprecedented and heartbreaking, I’m assuming someone is measuring how #covid_19 is actually positively impacting our environment?" Recently, the Padmaavat actress shared a boomerang video of having chocolates with Ranveer Singh.
On the work front, everything has come to a standstill after all given the safety measures and how the entire entertainment industry has decided to go on shutdown by stalling shoots until the end of this month. Meanwhile, Deepika was last seen in Chhapaak which was released on 10th January 2020. She will be seen in the remake of Hollywood film The Intern with Rishi Kapoor, Shakun Batra's film with Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi, Mahabharat from Draupadi's point of view and '83 with Ranveer Singh.
